Ola electric clocks best monthly sales in March, market share swells to 30%2 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 10:42 AM IST
Ola electric sold more than 27,000 units in March and expanded its market share to 30 %. With this, the company managed to conclude FY 2022-23 on a high note
Reaching to its all-time high sale in a month, Ola Electric sold around 27,000 units in March. The impressive sale of electric scooter consolidated its market shares over 30 per cent, reported HT Auto.
