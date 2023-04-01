Ola electric clocks best monthly sales in March, market share swells to 30%

“FY23 has truly been a defining year for the EV industry in India. At Ola, we have remained resolute in prioritizing scale, speed, and uncompromising quality standards, all of which have contributed to the company's consistent leadership position in the market. While last year has been successful in making EV’s mainstream, the next couple of years will take the EV revolution to human scale, and Ola will be at the forefront of this revolution to lead this paradigm shift," Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Ola Electric said, reported HT Auto.