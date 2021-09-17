BENGALURU : Ola Electric, the electric vehicle arm of Ola Cabs’ parent ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., has clocked over ₹1,100 crore in sales for its electric scooters--Ola S1 and S1 Pro -- in two days, founder Bhavish Aggarwal said in an internal blog.

On the first day of purchase on Wednesday, Ola Electric clocked ₹600 crore in sales, and claimed that it managed to sell four scooters every second of the first 24 hours.

“Yesterday was the second and final day of purchase for the Ola S1 and S1 Pro, the first in our range of electric scooters [...] In total over 2 days, we have done over ₹1100 crores in sales! This is unprecedented not just in the automotive industry but it is one of the highest sales in a day (by value) for a single product in Indian e-commerce history! We truly are living in a digital India," said Aggarwal.

“While day 1 of purchase was quite unprecedented for us and the auto industry, day 2 simply continued from where day 1 left off! The excitement and enthusiasm customers showed for our products remained high throughout," added Aggarwal.

Aggarwal also added that reservations for Ola Electric scooters will be open, with the company planning to open a second purchase window starting 1 November.

“While the purchase window is now closed, our reservations remain open on olaelectric.com and I want to let all of you know that we will be reopening the purchase window on November 1, 2021, just in time for Diwali. So if you’d like to buy the Ola S1 and the S1 Pro, then I encourage you to reserve asap. Those who have already reserved but did not purchase in the window that ended yesterday will also be able to purchase on November 1," added Aggarwal.

This comes after Ola Electric had to defer purchases of its scooter Ola S1 until September 15, as its website ran into technical difficulties on the first day on 9 September.

On August 15, Ola Electric ended weeks of speculation and unveiled its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooter models, priced competitively to cater to value-conscious customers. S1 was priced at ₹99,999, excluding subsidies by state and governments, while S1 Pro model is priced up to ₹129,999.

Deliveries of the scooters were expected to begin in October in 1,000 cities and towns across the country. Ola in August had said that it will sell its scooters through an omnichannel model, including both online and offline experience centres.

Ola Electric is also expected to invest $2 billion over the next five years to build an electric two-wheeler charging network with its partners.

