Ola Electric clocks sales worth 1100 cr for S1 and S1 Pro scooters

“While the purchase window is now closed, our reservations remain open on olaelectric.com and I want to let all of you know that we will be reopening the purchase window on November 1, 2021, just in time for Diwali. So if you’d like to buy the Ola S1 and the S1 Pro, then I encourage you to reserve asap. Those who have already reserved but did not purchase in the window that ended yesterday will also be able to purchase on November 1," added Aggarwal.