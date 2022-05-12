Ola Electric demands user drop defamatory content

“The Ola Report in the first line and last line clearly identifies me as the rider, implying the alleged data set belonging to me during accident. Which implies they violated the Rule 3(viii) of the Information Technology Rules, 2011. The sensitive information was released to the public along with my information without due permission. And when my father issued the takedown email questioning the authenticity of the data; Ola according to its own Privacy Rules were required to take it down. The Notice is further silent on the issue that if I was riding at speeds higher than statutorily permitted speeds, is the ‘Hyper Mode’ of Ola illegal and in violation of statutorily limited speeds? Or was Ola tracking my location as well because I could have been riding on the highways or expressway and as such, my speed as alleged by Ola are legal speeds", Singh told Mint.