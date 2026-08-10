Auditor red-flags Ola Electric’s results over PLI fine reversal move

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd's auditor has flagged its decision to reverse a ₹57 crore penalty provision for missed battery scheme deadlines before a formal waiver, a move that helped the electric two-wheeler maker shrink its June quarter losses.
The company, which was selected for the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme four years ago, was mandated to invest ₹225 crore per gigawatt hour (GWh) capacity awarded within two years, a timeline that it missed. Ola sought more time to comply and included a penalty provision after a government notice in March 2025. However, it reversed the provision in the June quarter before receiving a formal waiver, prompting BSR & Co., the Indian affiliate of KPMG, to issue a qualified report on its earnings for the first time since its listing.