How Ola Electric's 12% unallocated costs helped it show an Ebitda profit in its auto business
Ayaan Kartik , Varun Sood 5 min read 04 Dec 2025, 12:49 pm IST
Summary
Ola Electric has set 12% of costs as unallocated expenses in the September quarter, double from the year-ago period. Context: none of its peers had unallocated costs on their books. While a valid accounting practice, experts suggest that such expenses should typically not exceed the 5% level.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi/Bengaluru: Ola Electric Mobility Ltd’s accounting approach to club about 12% of total costs as unallocated expenses in the July-September quarter — about twice the year-ago level — helped it report operational profitability in its scooter and bike business.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story