New Delhi/Bengaluru: Ola Electric Mobility Ltd’s accounting approach to club about 12% of total costs as unallocated expenses in the July-September quarter — about twice the year-ago level — helped it report operational profitability in its scooter and bike business.

Unallocated expenses were a fourth of the company’s net loss in the September quarter, up from a fifth in the year-ago period.

Such expenses are a valid accounting practice, to be sure, and get reflected in a company's consolidated accounts.

In Ola Electric’s case, unallocated expenses refer to spending that the management says could not be allocated to either of its businesses — two-wheelers and cells (electric vehicle batteries).

In the second quarter, this amounted to ₹106 crore, against total expenses of ₹893 crore. That compares to ₹99 crore — or about 6% of ₹1,593 crore — assigned to unallocated expenses in Q2 of FY25.

Ola Electric's unallocated expenses, absent from its peers’ books, failed to impress investors. Since the results were announced on 6 November, the company’s stock has declined 19% on the NSE through Wednesday, compared to a 4% rise in the Nifty Auto index in the same period.

Abhishek Banerjee, founder at LotusDew Wealth, an investment advisory firm focusing on corporate governance, said that typically unallocated expenses should not cross 5% of total expenses and anything above that “will definitely raise eyebrows".

"I think these are a combination of Esop which cannot be allocated, IT infra at group level and CXO remuneration. That said its very high." he said, adding that there are no guidelines on how high these expenses can be and company has no obligation to disclose breakup of these expenses.

Ebitda positive auto segment

Last month, Ola Electric’s founder and chairman Bhavish Aggarwal announced that the two-wheeler business had become operationally profitable, making it the country’s first.

“Our auto segment delivered its first positive Ebitda margin at 0.3%," Aggarwal wrote in his shareholder letter, dated 6 November, when the company declared its earnings. Ebitda, a measure of operational profitability of a business, refers to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

The company’s revenue declined 43.2% year-on-year (y-o-y) in the second quarter to ₹690 crore. Of this, the bulk — ₹688 crore — came from the two-wheeler business, and another ₹4 crore from the cell business. ₹2 crore was deducted as in inter-segment eliminations.

Total costs for making two-wheelers and cells totalled ₹477 crore, while operating expenses, including research and development and other costs, were ₹416 crore, bringing its total expenses to ₹893 crore.

Even though Ola Electric reported an Ebitda loss of ₹137 crore, it did not club the ₹106 crore unallocated loss with either of its two businesses.

So, Ola Electric reported an Ebitda profit of ₹2 crore in its two-wheeler business and an operating loss of ₹27 crore in its cell business.

Standard practice

Ola Electric’s spokesperson said the unallocated expenses relate to shared resources, general corporate activities, and occasional one-off items such as events, Esops, or consulting projects.

“This reporting practice is standard for multi-segment firms," the spokesperson said. “We further clarify that the rise in unallocated expenses as a percentage of revenue is driven mainly by lower revenue, not by a material increase in these costs themselves."

The spokesperson said that it is factually incorrect to say that higher unallocated expenses are masking segment-level costs, as consolidated operating expenses have actually been falling.

To be sure, Ola Electric’s net loss narrowed from ₹495 crore at the end of the September quarter last year to ₹418 crore in the latest quarter.

“The (unallocated) expenses fluctuate over time, include both steady-state overheads and periodic one-offs, and do not scale directly with sales," said the spokesperson.

None of Ola Electric’s rivals — including Ather Energy, TVS Motor Company or Hero MotoCorp — have any unallocated expenses.

On Wednesday, the Ola Electric stock ended at ₹38.02, its lowest since the company went public in August 2024.

Unusual, say experts

To be sure, Indian accounting standards allow companies to classify expenses as unallocated.

In fact, these expenses may support tech and brand development, an expert said. “Under segment reporting norms, unallocated expenses should generally capture expenses such as genuine corporate-level costs such as strategic management, central R&D or group-wide functions etc.," said Paras Savla, partner at KPB & Associates. "While a higher unallocatable proportion can sometimes make segment profitability appear stronger, it more often reflects a fast-growing company centralizing investments in future technology, brand building and organization-wide capabilities."

“As long as the allocation framework matures over time, with scale, such centralized spending may support long-term efficiency, transparency and sustainable growth," he added.

According to one former chief financial officer of a Bengaluru-based company and another board member, the practice of unallocated expenses can help companies manage small expenses.

“A conglomerate with diverse businesses or, say, an auto company, may have an overseas business it acquired, along with a domestic business and a financing business," said a Bengaluru-based board member on the condition of anonymity. “In each case, the conglomerate or a company could consider allocating the remuneration of the Group CEO or MD across these businesses as an unallocated expenses line item."

The board member found it unusual that Ola Electric was "not able to spell out the nature of these costs".

The former CFO, too, expressed surprise at the fact that "Ola Electric spells out the money earned by the two businesses from its IPO proceeds but… won’t describe the nature of these (unallocated) expenses."

For now, Ola Electric separates the interest earned from IPO proceeds for the two-wheeler and cell businesses. The company’s two-wheeler business got ₹49 crore in interest earned, while the cell business got ₹23 crore. At the end of the September quarter, Ola Electric had utilized ₹2,301 crore from the IPO, having spent ₹2,974 crore of the ₹5,275 crore it raised in August last year.