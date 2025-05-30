Ola Electric faces investor ire after Q4 results disappoint Street

“The one-time factors led revenue to be what it was for last year and the last quarter. We have now shifted our registration process in-house, which has significantly reduced the time between accepting registrations and selling and invoicing. We’re also taking a company-wide cost reduction project, and in Q1 FY26, we’ll see the impact of that," Ola Electric’s founder and managing director, Bhavish Aggarwal, said during the earnings call on 29 May.