Mint Explainer | Why Ola Electric is scrambling for cash

At the same time, the business is capital-intensive. In its August 2024 initial public offering, where it raised ₹5,500 crore, Ola Electric had earmarked ₹1,227 crore of the total proceeds to expand its gigafactory capacity from 5 GWh to 6.4 GWh. That plan was later scaled back, with the funds reallocated to research and development and general corporate purposes after the company said 5 GWh would suffice.