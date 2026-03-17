NEW DELHI: Ola Electric Mobility Ltd is stepping up efforts to raise cash, including a proposed ₹2,000 crore stake sale in its battery arm, Ola Cell Technologies Private Ltd, after its board earlier approved a ₹1,500 crore fundraise through share or securities issuance.
Mint Explainer | Why Ola Electric is scrambling for cash
SummaryFalling scooter sales, a weakening balance sheet and a shifting battery strategy are pushing the EV maker to explore multiple funding options, including a potential stake sale in its cell unit.
NEW DELHI: Ola Electric Mobility Ltd is stepping up efforts to raise cash, including a proposed ₹2,000 crore stake sale in its battery arm, Ola Cell Technologies Private Ltd, after its board earlier approved a ₹1,500 crore fundraise through share or securities issuance.
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