Ola Electric in talks to raise up to $1 billion

On 15 August, Ola Electric unveiled its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooter models, taking on rival startups and established automakers such as Ather Energy, Bajaj Auto and TVS Motors. The company launched the scooters at ₹99,999 for the base variant, while the top variant is priced at ₹1.3 lakh. The first phase of its scooter plant will be operational soon, rolling out 2 million electric scooters annually in the initial phase. The mega factory will serve as Ola’s global manufacturing hub for a range of electric two-wheelers to be sold in India and international markets such as Europe, the UK, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand.

