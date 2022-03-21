Ola Electric invests in Israeli battery tech company StoreDot

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The investment in StoreDot is the first of several global strategic investments planned by Ola Electric as it looks to ramp up its core R&D in advanced cell chemistry and manufacturing
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
India's leading electric vehicle (EV) maker Ola Electric has invested in an Israeli battery technology company StoreDot, a pioneer in batteries with extreme fast charging (XFC) technology.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
India's leading electric vehicle (EV) maker Ola Electric has invested in an Israeli battery technology company StoreDot, a pioneer in batteries with extreme fast charging (XFC) technology.
The investment in StoreDot is the first of several global strategic investments planned by Ola Electric as it looks to ramp up its core R&D in advanced cell chemistry and manufacturing as well as other battery technologies and new energy systems, the company said in a statement.
The investment in StoreDot is the first of several global strategic investments planned by Ola Electric as it looks to ramp up its core R&D in advanced cell chemistry and manufacturing as well as other battery technologies and new energy systems, the company said in a statement.
StoreDot has pioneered an extreme fast charging ‘5-Minute charge’ EV battery technology and plans mass production in a couple of years and is working on a ‘2-Minute charge’ technology to be commercialised in the next 10 years. Its silicon-dominant anode technology is a significant improvement over the conventional lithium-ion batteries, and reduces EV charging times from hours to just 5 minutes.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As part of the investment in StoreDot, Ola Electric will have access to the company’s state of the art XFC battery technology that charges a battery from 0 to 100% in just 5 minutes.
Ola will also have exclusive rights to manufacture batteries integrating StoreDot’s fast charge technology in India.
The company plans to set up a gigafactory for manufacturing cells in the country to meet the demand generated by Ola Futurefactory, the world’s largest two-wheeler factory, and has already submitted a bid under the government’s PLI scheme for advanced chemistry cell battery storage.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“We are increasing our investments in core cell and battery technologies and ramping up our in-house capabilities and global talent hiring, as well as partnering with global companies doing cutting edge work in this field," said Ola Founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal.
"Our partnership with StoreDot, a pioneer of extreme fast charging battery technologies, is of strategic importance and a first of many," he said.
“We are extremely excited to be entering into this strategic partnership with Ola. Both companies are committed to delivering a zero-emissions world, breathing clean air in our cities and ensuring that EV drivers never have to worry about charging times and range anxiety. Ola Electric’s plans to bring StoreDot’s extreme fast charging battery technology to India and manufacture for its range of EVs will offer Indian consumers vastly superior range and charging speed performance. We are also offering our customers a clear, hype-free technology roadmap that will extend far into the future of delivering 100 miles of range in just a 2-minute charge, within a decade," said StoreDot CEO Doron Myersdorf.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!