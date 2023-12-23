Ola Electric IPO: Here are the top 10 things to know for investors keen on the issue
Bhavish Aggarwal, the founder of Ola Electric, is set to sell around 47.4 million shares in the SoftBank Group-backed e-scooter maker. The company is targeting a valuation in the range of $7-8 billion by early 2024.
Ola Electric filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on December 22. The proposed issue includes a fresh equity share release of up to ₹5,500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 95,191,195 equity shares at a face value of ₹10.