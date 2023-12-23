Ola Electric filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on December 22. The proposed issue includes a fresh equity share release of up to ₹5,500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 95,191,195 equity shares at a face value of ₹10. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bhavish Aggarwal, the founder of Ola Electric, is set to sell around 47.4 million shares in the SoftBank Group-backed e-scooter maker. The company is targeting a valuation in the range of $7-8 billion by early 2024.

The dates for the IPO subscription haven't been announced yet, but reports suggest it may commence in early 2024. Neither the offer price nor the IPO price band has been disclosed.

On November 17, Ola Electric underwent a pivotal transformation into a public company, a crucial step in its preparations for an IPO. This involved corporate restructuring and necessitated a change in the company's name from Ola Electric Mobility Private Limited to Ola Electric Mobility Limited. The conversion from a private limited company to a public company is a mandatory procedure for firms aspiring to be listed on the stock exchange.

How much allocation for each category of investor? The process involves a book-building approach, with certain allocations earmarked: 75 percent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs); up to 15 percent for non-institutional investors (NIIs); and not more than 10 percent for retail individual bidders.

Stake Divestment: In addition to Bhavish Aggarwal, various entities like Indus Trust, Kaha Wave Ventures, Alpine Opportunity Fund, DIG Investment Internet Fund, MacRitchie Investments, Matrix Partners India Investments, SVF II Ostrich, and Tekne Private Ventures XV are also selling stakes in the IPO.

What will the funds be used for? As per the DRHP, the proceeds from the fresh issue will be allocated for various purposes:

- ₹1,226.4 crore for Ola Cell Technologies' Gigafactory project

- ₹1,600 crore for research and development (R&D) investments

- ₹350 crore for organic growth initiatives and general corporate purposes

- ₹800 crore to repay/pre-pay debts of Ola Electric Technologies (OET)

Who are the book managers? The book-running lead managers are Kotak Mahindra Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, BofA Securities India, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, Axis Capital, ICICI Securities, SBI Capital Markets, and BOB Capital Markets. Link Intime India is the appointed registrar of the offer.

Increasing Debts: The company foresees continued operational losses in the short term while focusing on business expansion and product portfolio growth.

Potential Losses: Ola Electric acknowledges the potential for short-term operating losses but remains committed to investing in business expansion and diversification, with an estimated ₹1,600 crore slated for Research and Development (R&D) over the next three years.

Sales Highlights: November 2023 witnessed Ola Electric's highest-ever sales, hitting 30,000 units and capturing a 35% market share. Since its launch in December 2021, the company has sold over 300,000 electric vehicles. In December alone, the firm sold 9,841 e-scooters, contributing to total FY24 sales of over 1.8 lakh vehicles. Notably, the company emerged as a leader among Indian electric 2-wheelers (E2Ws) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in terms of revenue from E2W sales in FY23.

Revenue Surge: In the fiscal year 2023, Ola Electric witnessed a substantial increase in revenue from operations, soaring to ₹2,630.93 crore from ₹373.42 crore in the preceding year. For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the revenue from operations was reported at ₹1,242.75 crore.

Regulatory Adherence: Ola Electric disclosed a payment of ₹15 lakh as a penalty to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) following an incident where one of its S1 scooters caught fire in Pune in March 2022.

