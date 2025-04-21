Maharashtra orders shutting down of 121 unauthorized Ola Electric stores
Summary
- The joint transport commissioner of Maharashtra has asked local transport authorities to close all 121 stores of the company operating without trade certificates.
Ola Electric Mobility Ltd appears to be in a fresh regulatory soup as the authorities in Maharashtra, the country’s largest electric two-wheeler market, are looking to shut down at least 121 out of the company’s nearly 450 stores in the state for not having proper documents to sell vehicles.