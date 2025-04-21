Maharashtra orders shutting down of 121 unauthorized Ola Electric stores

This latest regulatory action comes at a time when Ola Electric is facing tough competition from Bajaj Auto Ltd and TVS Motor Co. Ltd. Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations data in March showed Bajaj Auto leading in retail sales of electric two-wheelers, with TVS Motor in second place and Ola third. Ola led overall retail sales in FY25 with 344,009 units and a market share of 29.9%, down from its FY24 market share of 34.79%.