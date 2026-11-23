New Delhi: When Ola Electric's scooter business began to lose momentum, Bhavish Aggarwal pointed to batteries as the way out. His plan was to make the cells in-house and turn a cost centre into a second growth engine. The factory at the heart of that plan is now struggling to meet its production targets. Two senior executives from the business have left, and with scooter sales slowing, the path to running the plant at full capacity looks hazy.
New Delhi: When Ola Electric's scooter business began to lose momentum, Bhavish Aggarwal pointed to batteries as the way out. His plan was to make the cells in-house and turn a cost centre into a second growth engine. The factory at the heart of that plan is now struggling to meet its production targets. Two senior executives from the business have left, and with scooter sales slowing, the path to running the plant at full capacity looks hazy.
The cell business has yet to prove it can work commercially at scale. Hyun Shik Park, its chief operating officer and a former LG executive, quit in September. Vishal Chaturvedi, who headed the division, left in December 2025.
The manufacturing challenges are equally pressing. Aggarwal, Ola's chairman and managing director, has repeatedly laid out production targets. But the company has not been able to lift yields, the share of cells that pass quality checks, to the 90% or more that makes a plant commercially viable. Alekhya Datta, director of the electricity and renewables division at TERI (The Energy and Resources Institute), said viable plants typically hit 90-95%. That means at least nine in 10 cells must make the cut.
"Cell operations are sustainable financially if you achieve that yield. Without that, losses pile up as wastage increases," Datta said. Battery cells are critical to the company's profitability because they account for more than a third of an electric vehicle's cost.
"Low yield means a higher share of cells being rejected, even though the factory has already spent money on the materials, energy and labour used to make them," Datta said. This raises the cost of every saleable cell. Yields must improve alongside plant utilization, or the share of installed capacity actually being used. "High utilisation therefore cannot compensate for poor yield; the objective is a stable process that delivers both," he said.
Ola's 6 gigawatt hour (GWh) factory can supply batteries for more than a million scooters annually. The company registered about 12,100 scooters in October, equivalent to an annualized run rate of 145,000 units, or roughly 15% of the factory's designed capacity.
Faltering yields
In May 2025, Aggarwal said Ola would raise battery-cell yields from about 60% to 80% within months. In August 2026, he said yields were around 80% when production was paused to expand the factory. Production was expected to resume by September, with yields crossing 90% within a quarter of the restart.
The company commissioned 6GWh of capacity in September. However, its November update showed that yields for nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) cells stood at 70-75%. Ola is targeting 80-85% by December-end and around 90% by March 2027. For lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells, it expects yields to reach 70% by the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2027 (Q4FY27) and 90% in Q1FY28.
Ola plans to shift nearly 70% of its scooter portfolio to LFP batteries, making improvements in their manufacturing yields increasingly important. It will retain NMC cells for higher-performance models. NMC cells store more energy by weight, allowing longer range with lighter battery packs.
The Krishnagiri factory in Tamil Nadu, therefore, needs to raise NMC yields from 70-75% to around 90%. Yield refers to the share of cells that pass quality checks; higher yields mean fewer rejected cells and lower costs per usable cell.
"Ola's gigafactory uses a dry cell coating method to make cells, which lowers the need for very high upfront investment but is a much harder process to master. It took Tesla years to figure it out. To reach 90% consistently, they will need to master it and then be able to increase production properly," said an industry executive, who asked not to be named.
Dry coating eliminates the liquid-mixing and drying stages, reducing energy consumption and costs. However, achieving consistent quality at scale is more difficult. Tesla has struggled to commercialize the technology, while Chinese cell manufacturers largely use wet coating.
Among other domestic manufacturers, Exide Industries has begun generating revenue from LFP cells through e-rickshaw battery packs. Amara Raja Energy & Mobility has produced around 2,000 NMC B-sample cells, which are still undergoing testing. Neither company has disclosed its cell yields.
Struggling sales
Ola's scooter sales have fallen sharply from their peak of 41,843 units in October 2024, its highest monthly tally since listing. The slowdown in its core business has increased the importance of finding other revenue streams for its battery-cell operations.
The company launched Ola Shakti, a residential battery energy storage product, in October 2025. It had projected revenue of ₹100 crore in Q4FY26 and ₹1,000-1,200 crore in FY27, but has not disclosed actual sales. During its August earnings call, Aggarwal said Ola had delivered only a few hundred units of the original NMC-based product before shelving plans to scale it and pivoting to an LFP-based version.
The cell business reported revenue of ₹20 crore in FY26 against a segment loss before tax of ₹318 crore. In the fist half of fiscal 2027 (H1FY27), revenue fell to ₹8 crore, against a loss of ₹110 crore, including ₹3 crore in revenue and an ₹82 crore loss in Q2.
The cell business accounted for 81%, or ₹1,482 crore, of Ola's total borrowings of ₹1,819 crore at the end of September 2026.
Ola had earmarked ₹1,228 crore of the ₹5,500 crore raised through its August 2024 IPO for capital expenditure at its cell subsidiary. In August 2025, shareholders approved reallocating the amount: ₹851 crore for organic growth across the broader business, ₹300 crore for debt repayment and ₹77 crore for general corporate purposes.
PLI obligations
Under the government’s advanced chemistry cell PLI scheme, Ola committed in July 2022 to building 20GWh of capacity, with milestones of 5GWh by December 2024, 10GWh by June 2025 and 20 GWh by June 2026. It has commissioned 6 GWh so far, with further expansion dependent on raising equity for its cell subsidiary.
The government has extended the timeline to 2031, making Ola eligible for incentives of up to ₹7,240 crore, subject to revised investment and production milestones and actual cell sales.
The missed milestones have also drawn auditor scrutiny. Ola provided ₹57 crore for potential liquidated damages but reversed it in its June 2026 quarter results on 7 August, before receiving the ministry's formal extension and waiver approval on 11 August.
Auditor BSR & Co said the provision should have been retained and an additional ₹11 crore liability recognised in the June quarter. The reversal should have been made only in September, after the ministry's letter. The observations led to qualified review conclusions on Ola's Q1 and Q2FY27 results.