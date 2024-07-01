Ola Electric poised for IPO debut, timing depends on the process: MD Bhavish Aggarwal

Ola Electric, having secured SEBI's approval for a 7,250 crore IPO, prepares for its debut pending procedural completion. MD Bhavish Aggarwal emphasizes discussions with investors on scaling operations and improving margins within the electric vehicle industry.

Livemint, Written By Riya R Alex
First Published02:36 PM IST
Ola Electric poised for IPO debut, timing depends on the process: MD Bhavish Aggarwal
Ola Electric poised for IPO debut, timing depends on the process: MD Bhavish Aggarwal(Bloomberg)

Ola Electric, the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, is set to proceed with its initial public offering (IPO) later this year, confirmed Chairman and Managing Director Bhavish Aggarwal in an interview with CNBC-TV18. Aggarwal emphasized that the exact timing of the IPO would hinge on ongoing processes.

"We are working through these observations and still have a few processes to complete over the next few weeks or months," he told CNBC-TV18.

In June 2024, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) approved Ola Electric's IPO, comprising a primary issuance of 5,500 crore and a secondary sale of 1,750 crore. This approval marks Ola Electric as the first EV startup to receive such clearance from the market regulator.

Also Read | Ola IPO: E-scooter maker to hold investor meet in next two weeks on IPO plans

The EV company applied for a draft red herring prospectus in December 2023 to raise 5,500 crore. Additionally, it has proposed an offer to sell 95.12 million equity shares at a face value of 10.

The company, backed by SoftBank and Temasek, has engaged in discussions with investors, focusing on growth and scale rather than valuation.

"Our conversations are not about the valuation per se but the business we are building and the scale," Aggarwal said.

Also Read | Ola Electric, Emcure Pharmaceuticals get SEBI nod for IPO launch

Aggarwal, however, did not comment on the company's valuation but said the investors' response has been very encouraging. He said that the gross margins have improved in the last 2 to 3 years.

"From June last year, for which financials are disclosed in the DRHP, to now, you can see our sales on the Vahan platform," Aggarwal told CNBC-TV18.

Also Read | Ola Electric expects to use in-house batteries in its products from early 2025

There were rumours that another related company, Ola Cabs, might launch an IPO. According to a Reuters report, Ola Cabs is planning to go for a $500 million IPO. Aggarwal, however, did not share any details on that.

Ola Electric is a Bangalore-based company founded in 2017 as a wholly subsidiary of ANI Technologies, the parent company of Ola Cabs.

 

 

 

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
HomeCompaniesNewsOla Electric poised for IPO debut, timing depends on the process: MD Bhavish Aggarwal

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

306.65
09:10 AM | 1 JUL 2024
0.45 (0.15%)

Tata Steel

174.00
09:10 AM | 1 JUL 2024
0 (0%)

Wipro

528.15
09:10 AM | 1 JUL 2024
13.25 (2.57%)

GAIL India

221.15
09:10 AM | 1 JUL 2024
1.65 (0.75%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

2,298.75
08:59 AM | 1 JUL 2024
199.2 (9.49%)

Patanjali Foods

1,720.00
08:59 AM | 1 JUL 2024
128.65 (8.08%)

Home First Finance Company India

1,116.95
08:59 AM | 1 JUL 2024
81.15 (7.83%)

JBM Auto

2,211.75
08:59 AM | 1 JUL 2024
159.2 (7.76%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,272.00-862.00
    Chennai
    73,703.000.00
    Delhi
    72,984.00-1,006.00
    Kolkata
    73,200.00-287.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L1.01
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Companies

    More From Popular in Companies
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue