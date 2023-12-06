Ola Electric races to file DRHP in two weeks
The company is also pressing ahead with an aggressive retail strategy, including launching products at a discount and cutting prices of current products, trying to consolidate its market position ahead of its listing
New Delhi: Bhavish Aggarwal-led Ola Electric aims to file draft share sale papers in the next two weeks, two people aware of the matter said, ahead of the electric two-wheeler maker’s plans to go public early next year.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message