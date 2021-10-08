Ola Electric raises $200 mn at over $5 bn valuation: Sources

This included a USD 100 million debt from Bank of Baroda that was announced in July. The fresh funding will help Ola Electric to accelerate vehicle development across its range of scooters including mass-market scooters, motorbikes, 4Ws and other vehicle form factors. In September, Ola had stated that the sales of its S1 electric scooters crossed ₹1,100 crore in two days. The two e-scooters - Ola S1 and S1 Pro - were unveiled in August this year. The purchase window will re-open in November.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}