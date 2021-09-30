Ola Electric raises over $200 million

“India has the talent and the capability to build technologies of the future for the industries of the future for the entire world. I thank our existing investors and welcome new ones to Ola. Together we will bring mobility to a billion and sustainability to the future," said Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder, chairman and group chief executive officer of Ola Cabs. Aggarwal is also the founder of Ola Electric.

