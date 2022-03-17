Ola Electric, Reliance to get incentives under $2.4 bn battery scheme: Report

Ola Electric, Reliance to get incentives under $2.4 bn battery scheme: Report1 min read . 01:52 PM IST
The Indian government last year finalised a programme to incentivise companies to make battery cells locally
Reliance Industries and Softbank Group-backed Ola Electric have won bids to receive incentives under India's $2.4 billion battery programme, four sources told Reuters.
The Indian government last year finalised a programme to incentivise companies to make battery cells locally as it looks to establish a domestic supply chain for clean transport and renewable energy storage to meet its decarbonisation goals.
Ten companies submitted bids totalling about 130 gigawatt hours (Gwh), of which four have won, the sources said.
Reliance and Ola did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
