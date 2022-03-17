Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Ola Electric, Reliance to get incentives under $2.4 bn battery scheme: Report

Ola Electric, Reliance to get incentives under $2.4 bn battery scheme: Report

A man checks his mobile phone as he waits while recharging his Ola electric scooter at an electric vehicle charging station in New Delhi, India, February 12, 2022. REUTERS/Aditi Shah
1 min read . 01:52 PM IST Reuters

The Indian government last year finalised a programme to incentivise companies to make battery cells locally

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Reliance Industries and Softbank Group-backed Ola Electric have won bids to receive incentives under India's $2.4 billion battery programme, four sources told Reuters.

Reliance Industries and Softbank Group-backed Ola Electric have won bids to receive incentives under India's $2.4 billion battery programme, four sources told Reuters.

The Indian government last year finalised a programme to incentivise companies to make battery cells locally as it looks to establish a domestic supply chain for clean transport and renewable energy storage to meet its decarbonisation goals.

The Indian government last year finalised a programme to incentivise companies to make battery cells locally as it looks to establish a domestic supply chain for clean transport and renewable energy storage to meet its decarbonisation goals.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Ten companies submitted bids totalling about 130 gigawatt hours (Gwh), of which four have won, the sources said.

Reliance and Ola did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!