Ola Electric's chief marketing officer Varun Dubey quits
Bengaluru-based electric-two wheeler major Ola Electric's chief marketing officer and key spokesperson, Varun Dubey, has quit the company. 

Ola Electric told Mint that Dubey has moved on from the company citing personal reasons. Dubey joined the mobility startup in 2019 and was a critical representative of the company, a prominent press face and closely associated with founder Bhavish Aggarwal during the launch of the Ola Electric scooter.

Dubey's exit comes amid a spate of high-profile exits at Ola Electric. In the past two weeks, Ola Cars CEO Arun Sirdeshmukh and CTO Dinesh Radhakrishnan have quit the company, even as the startup battles criticism for quality issues in its flagship two-wheeler, the Ola S1 Pro.

Over the past couple of months, Dubey's visibility in handling the aftermath of the incident of fire in an Ola S1 pro in Pune in March had been limited. Several incidents of consumer complaints regarding software bugs in the scooter which caused it to reverse, when the command was to accelerate, have also exacerbated concerns regarding proper on-road testing of the product. Once again, Dubey's visibility in engaging with the media in these matters had been limited - a departure from his frequent engagement with the press earlier.

Incidentally, Dubey was also absent from a media tour of Ola's Futurefactory near Bengaluru in April. However, Dubey's absence from the event was due to a family emergency which necessitated him to travel out of the city. 

