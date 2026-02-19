Mint Explainer | Can Ola Electric recharge its fading spark?
With more than one million scooters running on the road, the fate of Ola Electric matters for consumers and investors. So what really ails the EV two-wheeler maker?
An arrest warrant issued against Bhavish Aggarwal by a consumer court in Goa, later stayed by the Bombay High Court, has added to the turbulence engulfing Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. The episode is the latest in a series of setbacks for founder Aggarwal, who is battling service complaints, falling sales and a sharp reversal in investor sentiment.