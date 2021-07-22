OPEN APP
Ola Electric CEO and Ola Cabs co-founder Bhavish Agarwal on Thursday announced that the upcoming Ola e-scooter will be launched in 10 colour options. The development was shared by Bhavish on Twitter, two days after he conducted a poll asking for users' preferences for the e-scooter colour options.

The highly-anticipated Ola e-scooter will reportedly be offered in ten colours, including Red, Blue, Yellow, silver, gold, pink, Black, Blue, Grey and White.

Ola electric scooter pre-launch bookings opened last week at a token amount of 499. The company crossed the threshold of 1 lakh bookings in under 24 hours.

The new Ola scooter is expected to be launched soon and will come with some segment-first features such as app-based keyless experience. Ola also claims that the scooter comes with the best in segment boot space.

