Ola electric scooter delivery and other details to be announced next week

Ola electric scooter delivery and other details to be announced next week

Ola chairman and group CEO Bhavish Aggarwal.blooomberg
1 min read . 02:06 PM IST Livemint

The scooter has been already unveiled and is available for bookings at an amount of 499.

Ola Electric Scooter has received bookings from over 1000 cities and towns in India for its first EV, CEO Bhavish Aggarwal tweeted on Friday. He also said that the company will deliver its electric scooter and service all across India from the very first day. Bhavish further added that all the details about the scooter will be announced next week. The Ola electric scooter is set to launch on August 15.

"India’s EV revolution is here and how! Reservations pouring in from 1,000+ cities, towns. Right from day 1 of deliveries, we’ll deliver & service all across India. Details on 15th Aug. Let’s create this revolution together!" Bhavish said.

Ola Electric has received 1 lakh bookings in 24 hours for Ola Scooter after registrations were opened on the evening of July 15. Ola Electric has only shared the colour options of the vehicle, and promised that it will be best in class in terms of speed, range, boot space as well as technology. The e-scooter will be prices aggressively, the company has said.

