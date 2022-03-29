Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Over rising concerns about electric two-wheelers safety, the government has ordered a probe after an Ola Electric scooter caught fire in Pune last week. Although, the Bangalore-based electric two-wheelers manufacturer has ensured that vehicle safety is of paramount importance at Ola. The company is looking into the matter and has said to share more details in the coming days.

As per the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES) has been asked to probe the circumstances that led to the incident and also suggest remedial measures, reported by PTI.

As per the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES) has been asked to probe the circumstances that led to the incident and also suggest remedial measures, reported by PTI.

The ministry in a letter has asked to share the findings along with the remedial measures for improving and preventing such incidents in the future.

Ola Electric hit headlines on Saturday after a video of the company's electric scooter got viral in which a 2-wheeler caught fire and soon questions were raised over the safety standards on social media.

The incident took place in the Dhanori area of Pune in Maharashtra at around 1 pm on March 26. Ola released a statement on the same day following the incident.

Ola Electric through its Twitter account said, "We are aware of an incident in Pune that happened with one of our scooters and are investigating to understand the root cause and will share more updates in the next few days."

Further, Ola Electric said, "Vehicle safety is of paramount importance at Ola and we are committed to the highest quality standards in our products. We take this incident seriously and will take appropriate action and share more in the coming days."