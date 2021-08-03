Ola Cabs founder and Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Tuesday announced that the company is planning a launch event for the much-awaited Ola electric scooter on the eve of India's independence day- 15th August.

"Will share full specs and details on product and availability dates. Looking forward to it! Thanks to all who have reserved our scooter!," he said in a tweet.

Last month, Ola Electric had received around 1 lakh bookings for its upcoming scooter within the first 24 hours of initiating the process. The company had opened booking for its electric scooter in the evening of July 15.

Ola says the electric scooter would be class-leading in terms of speed, range, boot space as well as technology. The company has stated that the model would be priced aggressively to make it widely accessible.

The scooter will be made in India for the world. It would be manufactured at the company's two-wheeler factory, being built in Tamil Nadu.

The first phase of the Ola Futurefactory is nearing completion and will be operationalised soon, while the full capacity of 10 million vehicles per annum will be built by next year.

