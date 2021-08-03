Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ola electric scooter launch date announced. Check details

Ola electric scooter launch date announced. Check details

Ola Scooter bookings began in mid-July and within 24 hours the electric scooter received over a lakh bookings
1 min read . 10:16 AM IST Ravi Prakash Kumar

Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Tuesday announced the date of the scooter launch

Ola Cabs founder and Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Tuesday announced that the company is planning a launch event for the much-awaited Ola electric scooter on the eve of India's independence day- 15th August.

"Will share full specs and details on product and availability dates. Looking forward to it! Thanks to all who have reserved our scooter!," he said in a tweet.

Last month, Ola Electric had received around 1 lakh bookings for its upcoming scooter within the first 24 hours of initiating the process. The company had opened booking for its electric scooter in the evening of July 15.

Ola says the electric scooter would be class-leading in terms of speed, range, boot space as well as technology. The company has stated that the model would be priced aggressively to make it widely accessible.

The scooter will be made in India for the world. It would be manufactured at the company's two-wheeler factory, being built in Tamil Nadu.

The first phase of the Ola Futurefactory is nearing completion and will be operationalised soon, while the full capacity of 10 million vehicles per annum will be built by next year.

