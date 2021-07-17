Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Saturday announced that the much-anticipated Ola e-scooter has garnered 1 lakh bookings in just 24 hours of opening of pre-launch bookings, making it the 'most pre-booked scooter' in the world.

Ola Electric had announced the opening of bookings on July 15th at a token amount of ₹499 on its official website.

"India’s EV revolution is off to an explosive start. Huge thanks to the 100,000+ revolutionaries who’ve joined us and reserved their scooter," Bhavish Aggarwal said on Twitter.

“I am thrilled by the tremendous response from customers across India for our first electric vehicle. The unprecedented demand is a clear indicator of shifting consumer preferences to EVs," Bhavish Aggarwal said in a statement.

"This is a huge step forward in our mission to transition the world to sustainable mobility. I thank all the consumers who have booked the Ola Scooter and have joined the EV revolution. This is only the beginning!"

The new Ola electric scooter is likely to go on sale in the country later this month.

Ola Electric has claimed that the scooter will get best-in-class boot space as well. Additionally, the new scooter will get an app-based key for a keyless experience.

Ola has claimed that electric scooter will come with ergonomic seating. The company also claims the scooter will come with "superior cornering" ability as well as "class-leading acceleration".

