Ola electric scooter sale to start next week. Check dates and other details

Ola electric scooter sale to start next week. Check dates and other details

Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal 
1 min read . 10:08 AM IST Livemint

Ola Electric has built a completely digital purchase journey, including a fully digital loan process without any paperwork

Ola Electric has postponed the much-awaited sale process of its scooters S1 by a week. Ola Chairman and Group CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announced the decision to delay the process due to the "technical difficulties"in making the website for purchases live for customers on Wednesday.

The company has built a completely digital purchase journey, including a fully digital loan process without any paperwork, Bhavish Aggarwal said in a letter he posted on Twitter on Thursday.

The company had last month launched the Ola S1 electric scooter in two variants -- S1 and S1 Pro -- at 99,999 and 1,29,999, respectively (ex-showroom including FAME II subsidy and excluding state subsidies).

Ola Electric scooter will now go on sale on September 15 at 8 in the morning. 

"I want to apologise to all of you, who had to wait for several hours. The website was just not up to our expectations on quality. I know we have disappointed you and I sincerely apologise to each of you for what was clearly a very frustrating experience," Bhavish Aggarwal said.

"We wanted to provide this first of its kind digital purchase journey and today we haven't been able to. Getting you the right experience will take us another week. I want to let you know that we will now be starting our purchase on 15th September, 8 AM.

"Your reservation and your position in the purchase queue remains unchanged, so if you reserved first, you will still be able to buy it first. Our delivery dates also remain unchanged," he noted.

Ola Electric had opened pre-launch bookings of its electric scooters in July for 499 and had received 1 lakh orders in just 24 hours. However, the company has not disclosed how many orders it has received so far.

