“Our average service time, the TAT (Turnaround time) of service, has come down from almost 2.5, 3 days in October, which is when our service issues were the highest down to 1.1 days," Aggarwal said during the company's earnings call on 7 February. “The trend is continuing downward. So we -- our service experience and SLAs (service level agreements) are now pretty much best in class in the OEM industry."