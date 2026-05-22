Ola Electric’s home inverter play has a chemistry problem

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd’s decision to slow the ramp-up of its home inverter business has sparked new scrutiny of its choice of lithium-ion battery chemistry after the segment fell well short of its revenue guidance for the March quarter.
Ola Shakti, part of the company’s cell division, was expected to generate around ₹100 crore in revenue during the quarter, based on the company’s guidance in November. However, company disclosures on 20 May showed the cell division brought in only about ₹4 crore in revenue, suggesting that Shakti’s ramp-up did not take place as the company had expected.
Industry experts and executives said part of the challenge stems from Ola’s use of nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) batteries instead of lithium iron phosphate (LFP), which is cheaper, and considered safer and more stable for home energy storage products. NMC and LFP are the two dominant types of lithium-ion batteries used in vehicles and battery storage systems such as inverters.