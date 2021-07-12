Ola Electric signs $100 million long-term loan with Bank of Baroda

“The government has brought in several policies to incentivise make-in-India and to enable India to become a global EV leader. Ola is leading from the front and we are delighted to partner with them for their EV business. The Ola Futurefactory will put India on the global EV map and we are proud to be associated with them", said Sanjiv Chadha, managing director and CEO, Bank of Baroda.