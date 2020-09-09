Ola  Electric  speeds up two-wheeler  EV  launch

However, App Scooter will see a complete rebrand and remake when it hits Indian streets, with additional safety features, said the first person mentioned earlier. “Etergo has a tremendous amount of knowledge and intellectual property, which can easily be replicated and transferred to India using localized manufacturing… In India around 2.2 to 2.3 crore vehicles are sold every year, of which EV two-wheeler share is less than 1%, but Ola sees a huge opportunity here and, hence, they acquired Ertego," the first person said.