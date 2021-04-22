Bengaluru: Ola Electric Mobility Pvt. Ltd, which is setting up a mega factory to produce e-scooters, will invest around $2 billion in the next five years to build a charging network along with its partners, said a top executive.

The company said it will provide super-fast charging solutions to all its electric two-wheeler customers through its Ola Hypercharger Network, starting with its scooter, and will be launched in the coming months. The charging options will be a combination of widely deployed high-speed Ola Hypercharger and the home-charger that will come bundled with the Ola scooter.

The charging network, which Ola said will be a fast and widely spread, with more than 100,000 charging points across 400 cities. In the first year alone, Ola will set up over 5,000 charging points across 100 cities. The new Ola scooter can be charged 50% in 18 minutes for a 75 km range and will be found in business districts as standalone towers as well as in popular locations such as malls, IT parks, office complexes, cafes and others.

The home charger will require no installation and will provide Ola's customers the convenience of charging at home by simply plugging into a regular wall socket for overnight charging.

Ola’s 500-acre factory in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district is expected to be ready by June and will produce 10 million e-scooters every year, making it the largest two-wheeler maker globally.

“Electric is the future of mobility, and we are reimagining the entire user experience of owning an electric vehicle. Our plan to build a comprehensive charging network is a key piece of this. By creating the world’s largest and densest 2-wheeler charging network, we will dramatically accelerate the customer adoption of electric vehicles and rapidly move the industry to electric," said Bhavish Aggarwal, chairman and Group CEO, Ola.

Customers can monitor the charging progress in real-time on the Ola Electric app, which can be used to pay for the charging as well.

“Just like Tesla has its proprietary charging network, we are building our own. In the early adoption phase, consumer experience is paramount," Aggarwal said in a virtual press meet on Thursday.

