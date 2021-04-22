Ola Electric to invest $2 billion in battery charging network for two-wheelers

The charging network, which Ola said will be a fast and widely spread, with more than 100,000 charging points across 400 cities. In the first year alone, Ola will set up over 5,000 charging points across 100 cities. The new Ola scooter can be charged 50% in 18 minutes for a 75 km range and will be found in business districts as standalone towers as well as in popular locations such as malls, IT parks, office complexes, cafes and others.