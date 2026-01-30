Ola Electric to lay off 5% of workforce as part of restructuring effort, says report

Ola Electric on Friday said that it has decided to lay off 5% of workforce as part of restructuring effort, according to a Reuters report.

The company said it is “doubling down” on speed and discipline by ramping up automation across its front-end operations, noting that it is creating a “leaner organisation” designed to support long-term, profitable growth.

Meanwhile, sales at Ola Electric, which has yet to post a profit, declined through much of fiscal 2026, as competitors such as Ather Energy and established players, including TVS Motor and Bajaj Auto moved ahead.

Advertisement

The last round of job cuts at the SoftBank-backed firm took place in March 2025.

Ola Electric gets new CFO Ola Electric Mobility Ltd named Deepak Rastogi as its new Chief Financial Officer following the resignation of Harish Abichandani, the company said in a regulatory filing, reported PTI. The board approved Rastogi’s appointment at its meeting on January 19, 2025, and he assumed the role of CFO, along with responsibilities as a key managerial and senior management personnel, effective January 20, 2026.

Also Read | Who is Deepak Rastogi? Ola Electric appoints new finance chief

The company added that the board also took note of Abichandani’s resignation from the CFO position, which was effective at the close of January 19, 2026. In his resignation letter, Abichandani said he was stepping down citing personal reasons.

Advertisement

Ola Electric receives certification and licence from BIS for Shakti Ola Electric said on January 16 that it has received certification and a licence from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for Ola Shakti, which runs on a 6kW/9.1 kWh battery pack powered by its 4680 Bharat Cell. Ola Shakti is the country’s first residential Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) to be designed, engineered and manufactured in India.

The Bengaluru-based company said the certification process involved extensive electrical and mechanical safety testing, including checks for short-circuit and overload protection, fire and thermal safety measures, and safeguards against electric shock. The system was also subjected to environmental stress tests, sonic pressure hazard evaluations, mechanical hazard assessments, and other required tests in line with BIS norms.

Advertisement

“With the BIS certification of Shakti 9.1kWh, we are ready to deliver our first residential BESS units. This is an important step in our journey as we reimagine how India will store and consume energy,” a company spokesperson said, as per PTI.

The spokesperson added that Ola Shakti brings reliable, affordable and smart energy storage solutions to homes, farms and businesses across the country. “More than a product, it is a cornerstone of India’s journey toward energy self-reliance and a future driven by clean, decentralised, and on-demand power,” the spokesperson added.