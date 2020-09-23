Ola Electric to onboard Bosch, Samsung as OEMs to locally make EVs

“EV Battery cells which are a core component of the EV have to be imported from China, US, or Europe, which can then be later assembled in India, but it cannot be manufactured locally. The other route is to work with OEMs like Samsung, Panasonic, and Bosch and then procure their batter cells and assemble in India. But Ola will completely avoid sourcing it directly from China," said the second person cited above, also speaking on condition of anonymity.