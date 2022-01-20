Ola Electric to open final payment window; check date, time, other details

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ola Electric will open the final payment window for all the customers who have already paid ₹20,000 for its electric scooters tomorrow evening, said the company adding, "you're going to get a step closer to bringing your revolution home!"

Earlier this month, Ola Chairman and Group Executive Officer Bhavish Aggarwal had also tweeted, "Sea of scooters awaits! Final payment window opens Jan 21, 6 pm in Ola App for all customers who've paid (Rs) 20k. We'll dispatch across Jan & Feb."

The company will dispatch for the latest purchase during January and February. It had last month stated that it dispatched its electric scooters to all who have purchased them in the previous round.

Ola, which had in August this year forayed into the green mobility space with the launch of its electric scooters, S1 and S1 Pro priced at ₹99,999 and ₹1,29,999, respectively, had postponed delivery timelines for its much-anticipated products citing global semiconductor shortage issue.

In September, when Ola Electric opened the online purchase process Aggarwal had declared that it sold scooters worth over ₹600 crore on the first day of the sale.