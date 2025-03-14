Companies
Ola Electric’s scooter deliveries hit as it renegotiates contracts with vehicle registration agencies to cut costs
Ayaan Kartik 6 min read 14 Mar 2025, 05:45 AM IST
SummaryOla Electric's renegotiations with vehicle registration agencies have extended the waiting times to 20-45 days, according to store managers. But the company said the average delivery time for customers has reduced to 3-4 days from 12 days.
Ola Electric Mobility Ltd’s decision to renegotiate contracts with two of India’s largest vehicle registration agencies last month has resulted in prolonged delays in the deliveries of its scooters, according to store managers and complaints posted by buyers on social media.
