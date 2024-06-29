Ola Electric expects to use in-house batteries in its products from early 2025
Summary
- With Ola Electric's proposed IPO drawing ever nearer, the company's managing director Bhavish Agarwal today unveiled the company's progress and plan in using the battery cells it is producing in-house to be used in its electric vehicles.
Bengaluru: Bhavish Agarwal-led Ola Electric expects to use its in-house battery cells for its electric vehicles from early next year, the company's managing director said in a press conference on Saturday.