Ola Electric's sales footprint shrinks as stores bet on home inverters

A Mint review of January-November statewise vehicle registration data from the government’s Vahan portal shows that Ola Electric failed to post year-on-year growth in any month since February in four of the country’s biggest electric two-wheeler markets—Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. In at least one state and one Union territory, the company recorded zero sales at least once over the past three months, contributing to its slide to fifth position in recent rankings.