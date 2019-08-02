Bengaluru: App-based cab aggregator Ola, on Friday announced further expansion in its Australia operations by launching its services in Queensland’s Sunshine Coast district.

Ola said in a statement that based on requests from drivers and customers, Sunshine Coast was chosen due to the bustling tourism industry.

Ola had initially launched in Australia in March last year with Sydney. Ola said that it will offer discounted rides to new customers’ onboarding the platform in Sunshine Coast.

The platform will further continue its rollout across the Australian market and work with local authorities to offer enhanced transportation access to commuters, Ola said in a statement.

“We have seen a tremendous response to our offerings across the country as customer demand has been on an upward trend. After seeing a large number of requests to introduce our services in other parts of the country, we’ve chosen the Sunshine Coast as Ola’s first launch in a non-metro city in Australia. We are now present across 8 cities in Australia and are the fastest-growing major rideshare player in the country," said Simon Smith, managing director of Ola Australia and New Zealand in a statement.

Currently, Ola claims to have around 1.5 million drivers across 250+ cities in Australia, New Zealand, the UK and India. In Australia, Ola competes with Uber which was the first cab aggregator to launch in the Australian market, as well as Estonia-based Bolt, which initially launched under its earlier brand name Taxify in Australia in December 2017.

Recently, Ola also received approval from London’s transport regulator to start private hire vehicles (PHV) in the capital city of the UK.

States such as Delhi and Gujarat have suggested stricter guidelines pertaining to safety and pricing.

Motor Vehicles Bill gives govt power to regulate Uber, Ola

2 min read . 01 Aug 2019
Ola has also received approval to operate the iconic black cabs service across London roads

Ola gets green light for London taxi business

2 min read . 04 Jul 2019
Anand Shah said that Ola Electric will need more capital to achieve its target of putting one million EVs on the roads by 2021.

We are working on how to make EVs ultra-affordable: Ola Electric's Anand Shah

7 min read . 03 Jul 2019
