Ola expands leadership team, appoints two new CFOs

Arun Kumar, said, “I am elated to have the opportunity to be associated with the game-changing vision of Bhavish and the Ola group to transform the urban mobility space by driving the acceleration to electric vehicles, as well as to expand the footprint of all its consumer internet businesses globally. I look forward to partnering with Bhavish to build strong and profitable business models, drive efficiency in capital structure and businesses, unlock value and continue to build a best in class finance organization".

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}