BENGALURU: Indian ride-hailing company Ola on Thursday said British businessman Sir Mike Rake has joined its UK board as non-executive chairman and transport expert Leon Daniels has become an independent non-executive director. Both will provide strong oversight, corporate governance and strategic counsel in line with the company’s long-term commitment to the overseas market.

Ola launched in UK in 2018 and currently operates across 27 local authorities, including Birmingham, Liverpool and Bristol.

Sir Rake is the former chairman of Worldpay Group Plc, BT Group Plc and EasyJet Plc among other roles, besides serving as president of the Confederation of British Industry. Daniels served as managing director, surface transport at Transport for London until 2017 and was commercial director at UK Bus, overseeing new ventures in UK and international transport. Both will join Balasubrahmanyam Vijay Juturi, Marc Rozendal (MD, Ola UK) and Karl Lutzow (Operations Director, Ola UK) on the board of Ola UK.

Bhavish Aggarwal, chairman and group CEO, Ola, said, “…As a scaled, global business with a major presence in the UK, the appointment of such high-quality independent board members underlines our commitment to the UK and the scale of our ambition in this dynamic market."

“…The application of technology to mobility holds out an exciting future of cleaner, safer and more efficient transportation for millions of UK passengers, and I look forward to helping Ola continue to do what they do best – innovate for the benefit of society," said Sir Mike Rake, chairman of the Ola UK Board.

In May, Ola said it is launching a new electric vehicle (EV) category on its platform, which will allow riders in London to specifically book rides in a fully electric vehicle. The category, called Ola EV, is a global first for Ola and will be available across London and over time will roll out to other cities around the world where it is is operational. The Ola EV category will cost riders the same as a comfort category on the Ola app. Ola EV has 700 drivers across London and this is expected to grow quickly over the coming months.

On its home turf India, Ola is building what it says is the world’s largest two-wheeler factory in Tamil Nadu, to build a range of electric two-wheelers. The first phase of the ‘future factory’ is expected to be operational this summer and the fully ready by next year. The company’s electric two-wheelers will be produced in this facility which will be spread across 500 acres of land with 10 production lines and a staggering capacity of 10 million units a year. Ola plans to launch the vehicle in the UK and Europe in the near future.





