Ola expands UK board, names non-executive chairman, director

In May, Ola said it is launching a new electric vehicle (EV) category on its platform, which will allow riders in London to specifically book rides in a fully electric vehicle. The category, called Ola EV, is a global first for Ola and will be available across London and over time will roll out to other cities around the world where it is is operational. The Ola EV category will cost riders the same as a comfort category on the Ola app. Ola EV has 700 drivers across London and this is expected to grow quickly over the coming months.