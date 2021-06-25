Ola founder Bhavish Agarwal is asking for colour suggestions for its first electric scooter as Ola Electric gears up for the launch in India this summer. "Time to order some paint! What color would you like on the Ola Scooter? Already got you covered for Black! What else?," Bhavish tweeted.

The company is reported to be rolling out the scooter's pricing this July.

Time to order some paint! What color would you like on the Ola Scooter? Already got you covered for Black! What else? @OlaElectric pic.twitter.com/NXMftKJrrq — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) June 24, 2021

Ola Electric has already started deploying its 'Hypercharger Network' across the Indian cities. This network will include one lakh charging points across 400 cities in India.

The company has also announced a ₹2,400 crore investment for its upcoming facility near Tamil Nadu.

This plant will be responsible for churning out 2 million units annually and will generate nearly 10,000 jobs. It is said to be the world's largest e-scooter manufacturing facility.

"We will put out the factory by June, which will have the capacity to manufacture 2 million units and then we'll ramp up - over the next 12 months - after the factory is set up...the sale will also start at the same time, so factory gets completed in June, sale starts in July," Bhavish Aggarwal said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.