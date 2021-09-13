Ola Electric aims to build world's largest women-only factory: 10 things to know

Ola Electric aims to build world's largest women-only factory: 10 things to know2 min read . 07:53 PM IST
- The Ola Futurefactory, where the recently-launched Ola electric scooters are being made, will employ 10000 women at full capacity.
The Ola Futurefactory, home to Ola scooter and the largest e-scooter factory in the world, will be run entirely by women. “An Aatmanirbhar Bharat requires Aatmanirbhar women," said Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal in a post announcing the decision on Monday.
The first batch of the women-exclusive workforce arrived at the facility in Chennai, brimming with enthusiasm to drive the EV revolution promised by Ola. Their first task will be to ready Ola's S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters for delivery.
“This is the first in a series of initiatives we are undertaking at Ola to create a more inclusive workforce and provide economic opportunities for women across the board," Aggarwal said.
“Enabling women with economic opportunities improves not just their lives but that of their families and indeed the whole community. In fact, studies show that just providing women parity in the labor workforce can grow India’s GDP by 27 per cent," the Ola Electric CEO said on the macroeconomic prospects of the move.
Along with a very unique workforce, Ola Electric has set several noteworthy goals for its Futurefactory. Here are 10 things you need to know about the factory:
