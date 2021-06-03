Bengaluru: Mobility firm Ola has expanded its leadership team with the appointment of two chief financial officers (CFO). G. R. Arun Kumar is now Group CFO for Ola as well as Ola Electric, while Swayam Saurabh has come in as CFO for Ola’s mobility, financial services and foods businesses.

Arun Kumar has worked in consumer and industrial sectors in companies such as Vedanta Resources, GE and Hindustan Unilever, and has experience in leading large-scale supply chain teams, managing large third-party manufacturing and of greenfield projects. Arun joins the Ola leadership team at a time when Ola Electric is building its two-wheeler factory which will also co-locate key critical suppliers in two supplier parks at the 500-acre site in Tamil Nadu, the company said.

Saurabh also has experience in internal audit, risk management, business and operational process improvements with companies like Hindustan Zinc, Philips, Asian Paints and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. He will focus on building strong growth with robust bottomline.

“At Ola, we are building a world-class leadership team and hiring top talent from around the world. Arun and Swayam bring deep financial expertise across large and complex global organizations and multiple industries including minerals, construction and FMCG amongst others. I look forward to working with them to deliver our growth ambitions while maximizing capital efficiency," said Bhavish Aggarwal, chairman and Group CEO, Ola.

Kumar said, “I am elated to have the opportunity to be associated with the game-changing vision of Bhavish and the Ola group to transform the urban mobility space by driving the acceleration to electric vehicles, as well as to expand the footprint of all its consumer internet businesses globally."

Ola’s latest appointments follow several recent hires, including Rakesh Bhardwaj as Group chief information officer, N Balachandar as Ola Electric’s chief human resources officer, Wayne Burgess and Y. S. Kim as Ola Electric’s head of Design and global head of sales and distribution respectively.

“Ola is uniquely positioned to make a significant impact in an under-penetrated consumer internet space and I find it super exciting to have the opportunity to be part of the team that will help fuel its next phase of profitable growth. While our primary focus remains creating and delivering rapid growth opportunities, I am also looking forward to creating a strong culture of margin-mindset with world class governance and processes," said Swayam Saurabh, CFO for mobility, financial services and food businesses, Ola.

