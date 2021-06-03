Ola hires CFOs for electric, mobility biz

“Ola is uniquely positioned to make a significant impact in an under-penetrated consumer internet space and I find it super exciting to have the opportunity to be part of the team that will help fuel its next phase of profitable growth. While our primary focus remains creating and delivering rapid growth opportunities, I am also looking forward to creating a strong culture of margin-mindset with world class governance and processes," said Swayam Saurabh, CFO for mobility, financial services and food businesses, Ola.

